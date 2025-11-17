Texas football just endured its third loss of the season. This time, it was the hands of Georgia, as Georgia dominated the fourth quarter, scoring 21 unanswered points in the game. Now, Texas is dealing with a major injury to the defense, as Anthony Hill Jr. has broken his hand.

Chip Brown of Horns247 is reporting that Hill broke his hand during the game with Georgia. He was on the field late in the game, including having a solid tackle late in the fourth quarter.

“With both Ant and Ryan (Wingo), we're just we're making sure that they're going to be okay,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday about both Hill and Ryan Wingo. “I'm not ready to make that diagnosis on where they're going to be yet, but I feel optimistic.”

Hill has been great this year, with 69 total tackles, including six in the game with Georgia. Further, he has seven tackles for a loss this year, while also forcing three fumbles and recovering one fumble. He also has four sacks on the season. Finally, Hill has two interceptions this year.

The loss of Hill would be massive for the Longhorns, who need to keep winning and get some help to make the College Football Playoff. Hill not only leads the team in tackles, but is tied for the team lead in interceptions. Further, he is second on the team in sacks this year.

The Longhorns are currently 7-3 on the season, and will look to rebound from their loss to Georgia this week. Texas still has two games left in the season. They will face Arkansas in Week 13 before hosting Texas A&M to end the season.