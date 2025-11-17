Virginia Tech football hands the reins over to James Franklin, finalizing his deal Monday with the Hokies. The former Penn State leader wasted no time in mapping out his first vision in Blacksburg.

The school officially announced Franklin as new head coach online. He dropped his first statement via NBC Sports college football insider Nicole Auerbach.

“My vision is simple: to restore unmatched excellence, to build something that lasts, and to serve this University, the Commonwealth of Virginia and our amazing fan base with honor, integrity, and passion,” Franklin stated.

Franklin takes over for Brent Pry — who guided two bowl appearances but went 16-24 overall. Virginia Tech canned Pry following an 0-3 start, fueled by the Old Dominion loss.

Bold predictions roll in for Virginia Tech and James Franklin

Franklin's arrival to Blacksburg sparked reactions across the web.

Former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III rose as one reacting to the hire — delivering this prediction.

“Virginia Tech will become an ACC contender year in and year out with James Franklin as Head Coach,” Griffin posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

CBS Sports college football analyst Tom Fornelli is another who likes the move.

“Grand slam hire for the Hokies,” Fornelli said.

"For Virginia Tech to zero in on James Franklin and get this done while those other schools are sitting around waiting on other targets who aren't nearly as accomplished as James Franklin… Grand-slam hire for the Hokies." 🗣️ @TomFornelli and @Chip_Patterson react to @mzenitz… pic.twitter.com/bxSk5CNXNs — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 17, 2025

Auerbach adds that Franklin's hire is “fabulous” for Virginia Tech — citing how the school is “investing in more resources” for football.

“Great program-builder, very familiar with the area plus clear path to the College Football Playoffs out of the ACC,” Auerbach shared on X.

Penn State dropped the buyout agreement to $9 million after Franklin's hire.