The New Orleans Pelicans had a negative injury update to share about star forward Zion Williamson ahead of Monday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Williamson is going through the seventh year of his NBA career. Fitness and injury issues have limited his ability to be on the court for the Pelicans, lowering his superstar ceiling.

This season was supposed to be different for Williamson, who conditioned himself to be in the best shape he's had in past years. However, a hamstring injury has stunted his plans to have a strong and healthy season.

New Orleans only got to have Williamson available for five games of the 13 they played. As for their upcoming 14th contest against Oklahoma City, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the star forward will remain on the sidelines.

“The Pelicans say Zion Williamson (left hamstring strain) has been ruled out for tonight’s game,” Stein wrote.

What's next for Pelicans without Zion Williamson

It continues to be an unfortunate start to the 2025-26 campaign for the Pelicans, still missing Zion Williamson's presence on top of recently firing head coach Willie Green.

In the five games Williamson took part in, he averaged 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and two steals per game. He was shooting 48.7% from the field and 66.7% from the free-throw line.

The Pelicans went 0-5 in the contests Williamson was active for. Without his services, they have been 2-6 since his injury. While it's not to say they fare better without their star forward, it would be fair to believe that he provides a major impact on both sides of the ball to improve their chances of winning games.

New Orleans has a 2-11 record on the season, being at the bottom of the Western Conference standings. They trail the Sacramento Kings by 0.5 games and Dallas Mavericks by 1.5 games.

Following their matchup against the Thunder, the Pelicans will remain at home for their next contest. They host the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. ET.