Ole Miss football elevated to new heights under Lane Kiffin. Now there's chatter of the College Football Playoffs or even sealing the Southeastern Conference title in Oxford. But “clarity” is officially needed on Kiffin's side, following a reported family visit to LSU and Florida.

Pete Nakos of On3/Rivals plus Brett McMurphy of the same outlet dropped new intel Monday. Both reporters point to growing speculation that Kiffin has a decision to make — involving staying or going.

“Ole Miss is looking for clarity at some point this week about Lane Kiffin’s future with the Rebels, sources tell On3’s Chris Low, Brett McMurphy and Pete Nakos. The sixth-year head coach has Ole Miss on the precipice of the first College Football Playoff appearance in program history,” Nakos wrote.

McMurphy added this telling nugget on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“If Lane Kiffin doesn’t meet deadline, Ole Miss would have to decide if it would allow him to coach in playoffs, sources told On3sports,” McMurphy posted. “If there is no resolution, it will be an agonizing decision for Kiffin and the Rebels.”

Is there a deadline for Lane Kiffin on Ole Miss future?

Athletic director Keith Carter is seeking an answer from Kiffin — which must come ahead of the Egg Bowl per Nakos.

The Rebels don't face their in-state rival Mississippi State until Black Friday (Nov. 28). With the bye week, Kiffin potentially leaving has heated up.

“Kiffin has become the most popular name in this coaching carousel, with LSU and Florida courting him as their top target,” Nakos writes.

Ole Miss defeated Florida at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. Kiffin squashed the Florida rumors postgame, saying “to even talk about it right now would be so disrespectful to our players and how well they played today.”

Meanwhile, Ole Miss fans broke out a “We Want Lane!” chant during the game. However, Nakos and company reported Kiffin's family made a trip to Gainesville on Sunday after the win.

Kiffin reportedly was working on a new deal with Ole Miss one month ago. Now his future remains in limbo amid the flyer miles report.