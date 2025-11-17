Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin's family is spending the Rebels' bye week doing something quite unusual: potentially scouting out a new job for Kiffin.

Amid numerous rumors of mutual interest between himself and the likes of LSU and Florida, members of Kiffin's family reportedly flew to Louisiana, where they may be moving to in the next few months.

“LSU officials arranged for a plane to pick up several of Kiffin’s family members Monday in Oxford, Mississippi, sources said, and they flew to Baton Rouge to tour the city,” according to NOLA.com's Wilson Alexander.

Despite Kiffin and Ole Miss being one win away from locking up their first College Football Playoff berth, with the many vacancies around the country, Kiffin has drawn considerable interest from other programs in need of a coach. But few are reportedly more attractive to Kiffin than two SEC schools he has beaten this season: Florida and LSU.

Florida, which fired Billy Napier on Oct. 19 and coincidentally lost to Kiffin and the Rebels this past weekend, threw its proverbial hat into the massive coaching carousel only a week before LSU did when the Tigers fired Brian Kelly, even though LSU is saying it did not formally dismiss him as a way to get out of paying Kelly his full buyout. Either way, the programs are among the most attractive for many coaches, mostly since they have combined for five national championships this century.

Extracting Kiffin from Oxford would seem to be somewhat complicated, though, due to the Rebels' CFP prospects. At 10-1 overall and 6-1 in the SEC, Ole Miss will almost certainly be within the top six in this week's set of CFP rankings, and even with a loss to rival Mississippi State next week in the Egg Bowl, the Rebels likely would still make it into the playoff with a 10-2 record, which includes wins Oklahoma, LSU, and Florida. If they beat the five-win Bulldogs, a CFP appearance is a lock, and depending on what happens with Alabama, Georgia, and Texas A&M over the final two weeks, Ole Miss could also earn its first SEC championship game berth.

While Ole Miss is almost certainly willing to pay Kiffin just about anything for him to stay — according to USA Today, he is already the ninth-highest-paid head coach in the country — LSU was paying Kelly about $1.175 million more than Kiffin at the time of the former's firing, and LSU is, in general, a much more prestigious job than Ole Miss.

Before Kelly, each of the previous three head coaches, which included Kiffin's former boss Nick Saban and former assistant Ed Orgeron, had won a national championship at LSU. Conversely, Ole Miss last claimed a national championship in 1962, and a year after that marked the Rebels' most recent SEC title.

LSU, which picked up its first win under interim coach Frank Wilson this past weekend vs. Arkansas, hosts non-conference Western Kentucky on Saturday before heading to Norman to finish the regular season at Oklahoma on Nov. 29. Per tradition, Ole Miss will finish up its season the day before, on Black Friday.