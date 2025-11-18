The Seattle Mariners have made their first, and most critical, offseason splash. In a move that was a top priority, Seattle is officially bringing back first baseman Josh Naylor on a massive new contract. This was the one deal Jerry Dipoto had to get done in Mariners free agency, and it secures a core player who made legitimate MLB history last season.

The details first broke Monday evening. ESPN’s Jeff Passan confirmed the signing on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing the financial terms of the slugger's return to the team that acquired him at the 2025 trade deadline.

“Josh Naylor's deal with the Seattle Mariners is now official, and it's for five years and $92.5 million, sources tell ESPN.”

The organization's official announcement followed quickly, as noted in an article on MLB.com by the Mariners Communications team. The statement made it clear just how non-negotiable this signing was.

“Ensuring that Josh remains a Mariner for the long haul was a priority for us. Josh’s intelligence, intensity, toughness, and competitiveness show up every day. He’s simply a winner.”

Running through the 2030 season, the $92.5 million deal carries an $18.5 million average annual value. Naylor, 28, earned every penny with a spectacular 2025 campaign. After landing in Seattle from Arizona, he was a force, hitting .299 with 19 stolen bases in just 54 games. He elevated his game even further in the playoffs, batting .340.

His combined season was nothing short of historic. Naylor became only the third first baseman in MLB history to post a 20+ home run and 30+ steal season. The only other names on that list are Jeff Bagwell and Paul Goldschmidt.

The deal solidifies a key spot in the lineup. More importantly, it's a clear signal that the organization is ready to build on its 2025 playoff run. Kicking off Mariners free agency by retaining their All-Star slugger was the first, and most important, step.