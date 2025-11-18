Louisiana State University’s very own basketball superstar Mikaylah Williams is racking up more than points this season—she’s adding sisterhood to her stat sheet. The standout guard is now officially a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Known for her smooth jumper and effortless confidence on the court, Williams is now stepping into a legacy built on service, scholarship, and sisterhood. And if her basketball career is any clue, she’s bringing that same energy to Delta—all heart, all hustle, and a whole lot of personality.

This past weekend, Williams joined the Iota Theta chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., crossing as Number 74 on her line. She was crowned with the line name “Smooth Operator,” a playful title that mirrors her signature style both on and off the court—steady, confident, and always in control.

Williams came in hot as a freshman, having one of the best freshman seasons in LSU women’s basketball history. Balling is in her blood, as both of her parents played basketball in college, her mother at Northwestern State University and her father at Bossier Parish Community College. By the time she graduated high school, Williams had already made her mark, leading Parkway High School to a state championship and becoming a two-time Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year.

Article Continues Below

Once she stepped onto LSU’s campus, she wasted no time proving she belonged on the national stage. Williams averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists as a freshman—numbers strong enough to earn her the title of 2024 SEC Freshman of the Year.

Her dominance doesn’t stop in Baton Rouge. Williams is also a decorated member of the USA National Team, owning three gold medals, three MVP honors, and the distinction of being named USA Basketball 3×3 Athlete of the Year twice. Her résumé reads like that of a seasoned pro—and she’s only just getting started.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., was founded on January 13, 1913, by 22 collegiate women on the campus of Howard University. Delta Sigma Theta is the largest sorority in the Divine Nine, with over 350,000 members. Williams now joins a long list of athletes who are notable members of Delta Sigma Theta, including Candice Wiggins and Olympia Scott-Richardson.