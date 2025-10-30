Defensive lineman Keshawn Stancil has joined the Miami Hurricanes’ 2026 recruiting class after flipping his commitment from Clemson, giving Miami its 25th pledge of the cycle, per Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals.

Stancil, listed at 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, is recognized as a top defensive prospect. On3 ranks him as the No. 120 overall player nationally and the No. 10 defensive lineman in his class, while 247Sports Composite places him at No. 168 nationally and No. 23 among defensive linemen. Rivals rates him as the nation’s No. 120 overall prospect and the No. 10 defensive lineman, as well as the No. 10 player in North Carolina.

Originally committed to Clemson in June 2025, Stancil’s decision is the Tigers’ third decommitment in the 2026 cycle, following edge rusher Dre Quinn and safety Blake Stewart. Clemson now has only two defensive line commits in the class, JR Hardrick and Kameron Cody, leaving the Tigers looking to stabilize a class that dropped from No. 15 to No. 16 nationally.

On the field, Stancil has had an impressive senior season. In the first nine games, he recorded 56 tackles, including 15 for loss, four sacks, and two forced fumbles. He also posted nine sacks as a sophomore.

Article Continues Below

Stancil’s physicality, quick first step, and effectiveness along the line of scrimmage fit perfectly with Miami head coach Mario Cristobal’s vision and the defensive scheme of coordinator Corey Hetherman, while also benefiting from development under NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor.

This commitment comes during a productive stretch for the Hurricanes, who secured back-to-back flips in the Class of 2026, including wide receiver Milan Parris from Iowa State.

Miami’s class now ranks No. 12 nationally and No. 1 in the ACC according to On3, positioning the Hurricanes to build a dominant roster in the coming years.