Despite a 7-2 record, a lot of scrutiny has gone Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning‘s way, especially since he came into the season as a Heisman favorite and potential No. 1 draft pick. However, Texas superfan and actor Glen Powell is not losing faith in him.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his new movie, The Running Man, Powell revealed that he recently spoke to Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. The conversation has reassured him of his faith in the “leadership” in Texas.

“You know, look, I got to talk to Sark yesterday. I love the leadership over there,” Powell said. “I think there's so much strong leadership on all sides of the ball, you know, offense, defense, [and] special teams.”

To Texas' credit, they have pulled out gutsy wins, including those against Mississippi State and, most recently, Vanderbilt, which came after Powell's talk with Sark.

“They've been able to pull out some amazing wins,” Powell praised. “I mean, even just what we saw against Mississippi State, that [17-point] comeback, I mean, that was historic, and it shows the fight in the Texas Longhorns.”

Ultimately, Powell has unwavering faith in the Longhorns and Manning: “I have nothing but confidence in him [Arch Manning].”

How are Glen Powell's Texas Longhorns doing in 2025?

The Longhorns are rolling after their fourth straight win, beating Vanderbilt in a thrilling game. They were up 34-10 at one point, but the Commodores roared back to make it a three-point game late.

Still, the Longhorns held on to secure their seventh win of the season. They are currently in fifth place in the SEC, and they have a date against Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 15. They will close out their season against Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Currently, Manning has thrown for 2,123 yards and 18 touchdowns to go along with six interceptions. He is also the team's second-leading rusher with 203 yards and six touchdowns. While he has had his share of struggles this season and recently suffered a concussion, Manning threw for 328 yards and three scores with zero interceptions in the thriller against Vandy.

This is Manning's first season as the Longhorns' starting quarterback. He spent most of his first two seasons behind Quinn Ewers, who went on to be drafted by the Miami Dolphins. It's unclear what his future holds in terms of the draft, but Manning's recent play will have Powell feeling vindicated.