Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes sustained a loss in the receiving corps, seeing Joshisa Trader enter the transfer portal.

Trader announced his decision to move on via social media, per college football insider Matt Zenitz. He left the program after two seasons of being a backup receiver in the offense throughout the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.

Trader stood out as a four-star receiver with a 96 score on 247Sports. He ranked 11th in the state of Florida, 14th among other receivers, and 70th in the entire 2024 class.

“Not the biggest of skill players, but has started to add some mass in the upper half and tends to play much bigger than the numbers suggest. Tempo-based route runner that likes to mix gears to shake defenders out on the perimeter. Ability to make high-level catches look relatively easy is certainly rare, but so is his burst and vision in the open field as a ball carrier. Looking more and more like an offensive weapon at the next level, but has also gotten snaps on the defensive side of the ball throughout prep career and has shown on the 7-on-7 circuit that he can shut down one side of the field, at least in that type of setting,” 247Sports' Scouting Director Andrew Ivins wrote.

“Should be viewed as a potential gamebreaker for a Power Five program. Likely to find the most success as “Z” or a slot in a pro-style attack that wants to challenge the deeper third, but the idea of him settling in as a safety or cornerback is certainly intriguing given his ball skills. NFL upside.”

What's next for Miami after Joshisa Trader's departure

Mario Cristobal will be busy in retooling Miami's depth on both sides of the ball. It will be no different for the receiving corps after Johisa Trader's departure.

Trader appeared in 18 total games throughout his stint with the Hurricanes, including four starts. He made 19 catches for 269 yards and two touchdowns. This past season saw him record 13 receptions for 178 yards and a touchdown.

Cristobal enjoyed his best year as the Hurricanes' head coach to date. He brought them back to national relevance, leading them to their first CFP appearance. They nearly won the national championship, something the program hasn't done since the early 2000s. His success with elevating Miami back into the conversation will be one to watch going into the 2026 season and beyond.