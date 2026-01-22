Three days after losing in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Miami suffered arguably its biggest loss of the offseason, even if it was expected. The Hurricanes will bid adieu to star offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, who officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Mauigoa is a consensus top-three offensive tackle in the class and was expected to make the announcement following his junior season. He confirmed that decision on Thursday, ESPN's Jordan Reid reported.

Mauigoa is the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2026 draft class, according to ESPN and Pro Football Focus, behind Utah's Spencer Fano. He is a projected first-round pick, with some even seeing him going in the top 10.

Mauigoa entered the 2025 season as a preseason consensus All-American and first-team All-ACC tackle and lived up to those expectations at the end of the year. He only allowed 15 pressures on 1,034 snaps all season, according to PFF.

Article Continues Below

Once he is drafted, Mauigoa will join his older brother, New York Jets linebacker Francisco ‘Kiko' Mauigoa, in the NFL. Kiko Mauigoa ended his college football career with his brother at Miami and was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Francis Mauigoa becomes the fifth Miami player to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. He follows linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, cornerback Keionte Scott, offensive guard Anez Cooper and offensive tackle Markel Bell. Rueben Bain Jr., Akheem Messidor, Carson Beck, Mark Fletcher Jr., Keelon Marion and CJ Daniels are expected to join them soon with official announcements in the coming weeks.

Among the Hurricanes projected to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, none are projected to hear their names called before Mauigoa. Bain is the only other player expected to get selected in the first round, with Messidor potentially rising in the pre-draft process.