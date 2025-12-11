The Green Bay Packers might have to face the Denver Broncos in Week 15 without their best offensive weapon. Although no decisions have been made yet, running back Josh Jacobs admitted he is still unsure if he will play through his knee injury.

Jacobs has already missed one game, with his knee injury forcing him out of the Packers' Week 12 clash against the Minnesota Vikings. He has played in the team's last two games, but acknowledged that his knee is still bothering him.

“It's just a build-up,” Jacobs told reporters, via ESPN's Rob Demovsky. “Like I said, I didn't get hit on it last game. But toward the second half of the game last week, it started to get stiff. Just running around, just casual swelling. So that's the main thing, just trying to get the fluid out of there.”

Josh Jacobs said he underwent another MRI on Monday just to make sure he didn’t make his existing knee injury worse, and it came back clean. He just continues to deal with swelling, and it kicked in again vs. the Bears. He’s not making any declarations for Sunday yet. pic.twitter.com/5xkMfdnhjD — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) December 11, 2025

Article Continues Below

Jacobs remains questionable on the injury report after missing Wednesday's practice session. Jacobs' Week 12 absence marked his first missed game in two years with Green Bay.

The 27-year-old has battled through the injury and posted 169 rushing yards in two games following his return to the lineup. He is up to 817 rushing yards on the year, 15th in the league, despite being without a 100-yard performance this season.

If Jacobs returns to the sidelines, Emmanuel Wilson will earn another spot start. Wilson ran wild with a career-high 107 rushing yards against the Vikings in Jacobs' stead, albeit on just 3.8 yards per carry.

Regardless of which running back starts, the Packers' ground game will face a difficult test in Week 15. The Broncos are allowing just 89.0 rushing yards per game thus far, second-fewest in the league.