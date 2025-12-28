Incoming Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham has new traditions on deck after leaving Utah. That includes facing Ohio State every year.

Whittingham, though, fired off three words bound to win over Wolverine fans. He got asked if he officially hates the school Michigan fans loathe the most.

“I do now,” Whittingham bluntly said.

He even added additional fuel to this rivalry in bringing Urban Meyer to the picture. Meyer famously led the Buckeyes from 2012 to 2018 — winning the 2014 national title.

Whittingham stated he's on the “right side” now — as in Michigan.

Last time Kyle Whittingham faced Ohio State before Michigan gig

Whittingham endured one previous encounter with the Buckeyes during a time he led the Utes.

He guided Utah to the Pac-12 title in 2021 when the Utes competed in the conference. Meyer already was out of Columbus and handed the coaching reins over to Ryan Day.

Whittingham's team even led 35-21 during the second half and appeared to be adding a first-ever Rose Bowl win for Utah. Except Jaxson Smith-Njigba went off for a record 347 receiving yards in the Rose Bowl. He delivered the hat trick of scoring three times as OSU rallied to win 48-45 in Pasadena.

Now, the road to the City of Roses includes Columbus as a hurdle for 2026. Whittingham must lead his first Wolverines team into the famed Horseshoe and attempt to knock off the Buckeyes.

The new Wolverines leader already outlined the type of offense Michigan will run under him. He's also rumored to be targeting Jay Hill as his defensive coordinator — who previously led Weber State and is the DC for BYU, Whittingham's former fierce rival.

Whittingham has a staff and roster to fill in Ann Arbor. But he took the first step in winning over his future home fans…by revealing his new disdain for Ohio State.