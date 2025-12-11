It has been less than a year since DeSean Jackson became the head coach of Delaware State, and his name is already in the running for head coaching jobs. Jackson's name has been circulating around the open Sacramento State position departed by Brennan Marion, per CBS Sports college football insider Matt Zenitz.

Jackson's name getting mentioned in these conversations is a direct testament to the transformative work he did with the Hornets. In his first season, they finished 8-4 and were among the top two teams in the MEAC, despite being predicted to finish last in the conference at media day. Jackson quickly built a definitive identity predicated on a strong running game; with the Hornets employing the best run defense in the FCS last year—and secured a signature win by upsetting perennial championship contender North Carolina Central during their homecoming.

I am not shocked that Jackson is getting this buzz, but I don't think he should take the Sacramento State job. I believe he should stick it out for another year at Delaware State and try to make a run for an MEAC Championship, directly challenging Chennis Berry and his dominant tenure at South Carolina State.

First and foremost, Sacramento State is not a huge step up from Delaware State. While Sacramento State has seen more success than the Hornets in the past 25 years, it finds itself in flux. Sacramento State is desperately trying to become an FBS program, an understandable ambition. Still, they are stuck in an awkward transitional period, trying to leave the FCS but not fully ready to make the jump. It seems as if the plan still isn't fully put together, and they just saw former head coach Brennan Marion, who has HBCU ties from his time at Howard University, depart the program to become Deion Sanders' offensive coordinator at Colorado. Sacramento State is a program with a lot of moving parts and no clear FBS home as it looks to make the jump.

Meanwhile, Delaware State is stable. They are in the MEAC, which has grown in exposure and footprint over the past few years, and Delaware State University is a fantastic institution among the best HBCUs in the country. It appears Jackson has the full support of both President Dr. Tony Allen and the entire athletic department and was able to make bold moves during his time, such as moving the anticipated matchup with Michael Vick and Norfolk State to Lincoln Financial Field—a venture so successful that the game reportedly sold over $1 million in tickets.

DeSean Jackson coaching at an HBCU and winning so quickly led to his being celebrated in a way he would not have been at Sacramento State. While coaching at Sacramento State, his success would certainly garner attention. Still, HBCU football enjoys a special cultural cachet and national attention that other Division I leagues don't.

It's not often you see Sacramento State on ABC, like Delaware State could be if they were to win the MEAC Championship and earn an invitation to the Celebration Bowl. We saw MEAC games consistently on ABC and ESPN2 this year, and that massive exposure for Delaware State came from their unique status as an HBCU and from Jackson being the latest NFL player to take on the mantle. The attention won't be there in the same way for Sacramento State.

Sure, he would be the native son coming back home to California, and he certainly would be able to pull in several California-based recruits. But if his goal is really to work his way up the ladder of coaching and make his move to the FBS in a stable fashion, he should do what Deion Sanders and Eddie George did: stick it out at HBCUs for a couple of years. Then, when a better opportunity presents itself, make his move.

I know it is not realistic to expect coaches to stay in one job for a long time. Gone are the days of Eddie Robinson, Pete Richardson, and even Buddy Pough, who coached South Carolina State for 21 years before retiring at the end of the 2023 season. Folks want to get money, grow their coaching legacies, and conquer new challenges. I totally get it. But I think people are trying their best to fast-track and move away from HBCU football so quickly that they jump at opportunities that aren't the best for them.

Look at it like this: Sacramento State is not an FBS program right now; it is an FCS program. So Jackson would essentially only be going to Sacramento State because of the possible pay raise and the location, when it seems as if he had everything he needed in his first year to have a historic season at Delaware State. It’s not worth it.

If Jackson is able to bring continued success to Delaware State, make a Celebration Bowl, beat coaches like Chennis Berry and Trei Oliver on the way, and also get other key out-of-conference wins, that will raise his portfolio and stock even more. He will then be a top candidate for a key FBS job that he can easily walk into and build a contender.

But this requires patience and a level of strategy in his career pursuits. DeSean Jackson deserves this level of attention and the conversation around him, but I just don't think Sacramento State right now is the best move for his career. It could work for him, but why not stay at Delaware State, win championships, and continue to uplift HBCUs and build strong young men?