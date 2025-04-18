The Michigan football team has an intriguing quarterback competition on its hand this offseason, and freshman phenom Bryce Underwood is part of it. Underwood was the #1 recruit in the 2025 recruiting class, and he is battling sophomore Jadyn Davis and transfer Mikey Keene for the starting job. Keene has been injured during spring ball, but Underwood and Davis will put their talent on display during Saturday's spring game.

Spring ball is ending for the Michigan football team, but it will be a while before a starting QB is named. Mikey Keene hasn't had much of an opportunity to compete with Underwood and Davis yet, and it sounds like Moore wants to wait until the very end of fall camp to name the starter.

“I feel like it usually carries into fall camp, all the real good battles that I've been a part of,” Sherrone Moore said in an interview with On3. “I mean, you can say something in spring, but then it changes. So, you know, want to take our time with the process of who that person is, it's so important, right? That person is going to have the ball in their hands every single play and make so many decisions. So for us, it's probably going to go into fall camp, and then the prior week before the first game, make a decision and make the announcement then.”

The QB battle was expected to be primarily between Bryce Underwood and Mikey Keene, but that competition hasn't even gotten underway yet because of Keene's injury. He is expected to resume throwing soon.

During spring ball, Jadyn Davis has looked good according to his Michigan teammates. He barely got playing time last year despite a dreadful QB situation for the Wolverines, so not a lot of people expected him to keep up in this competition. It's going to be interesting to see how he compares to Underwood during Saturday's spring game.

The Michigan football spring game will go down at Michigan Stadium on Saturday at noon ET, and fans will get their first look at Bryce Underwood. It is open to the public, but it won't air on TV until the following weekend.