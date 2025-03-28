The Michigan football team has an intriguing quarterback battle on its hands this offseason. True freshman five-star recruit Bryce Underwood will be battling Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene for the starting job, and sophomore Jadyn Davis is a player to watch as well. Sophomore running back Jordan Marshall recently discussed what he has seen from the QBs, and two players are standing out.

“Bryce — he’s a beast. Jadyn’s balling out, too,” Marshall said, according to a post from Clayton Sayfie. “Just to see them compete and have a brotherhood — they’re so tight — I love to see it. That’s what you come to Michigan for — to compete against the best, and they do that every single day.”

Underwood was the top overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, and he is one of the best recruits in college football history. His time is going to come at Michigan, but the question is when? He is coming in with a ton of talent, but guys like Keene have the edge when it comes to experience.

This is the second straight year that the Michigan football team has had a crucial offseason QB battle, but the vibe is very different this season compared to last. Last year, the Wolverines had a few guys with no experience, and there wasn't a lot of hype around any of them. The QB position ended up being a big problem.

The QB competition is completely different this season. Michigan has an experienced vet, and a couple of young guys that came into college with a ton of hype. It's going to be exciting how it all shapes out, but regardless, the QB position should be in better hands in 2025.