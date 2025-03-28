To the surprise of no one, the No. 1 recruit in the country is already gravitating toward becoming the next starting quarterback of the Michigan football team in the fall. Months after Bryce Underwood shook up the NIL world with his $10 million commitment to Michigan, the superstar freshman seems more likely than not to immediately get his chance to shine.

Ahead of the Wolverines' April 19 spring game, Underwood is “trending” to becoming the team's starting quarterback, On3 Sports' Pete Nakos reported. Since the start of offseason training, he has been knee-deep in a quarterback battle with Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene and rising sophomore Jadyn Davis. While head coach Sherrone Moore has yet to make an official declaration, the expectation is that Underwood will rise above his internal competition.

Even if it is somehow not Underwood, Michigan will start a new quarterback in 2025. While incumbent starter Davis Warren will return to the team, his torn ACL will keep him out for most of the upcoming season. Regardless, Underwood would likely have supplanted a healthy Warren on the depth chart.

The other two of the three players who lined up under center in 2024 — Alex Orji and Jack Tuttle — have moved on from the program. While Orji transferred to UNLV from the transfer portal, Tuttle medically retired after six years of college football. The latter is currently Michigan's assistant wide receivers coach.

Bryce Underwood's unanimous praise from Michigan football players

Still just 17, Underwood has been receiving unanimous praise from his teammates since he arrived in Ann Arbor. Many of Michigan's prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft could not stop themselves from gushing over the prodigy's talent at the Wolverines' pro day. Josiah Stewart told his younger teammates that they are in “good hands,” with cornerback Aamir Hall calling Underwood “one of the best” quarterbacks the program has seen in a while.

As the consensus top recruit of the class of 2025, Underwood is the highest-rated prospect to commit to Michigan since Rashan Gary in 2016. Gary, who arrived in Ann Arbor as a defensive tackle but left as an edge rusher, was also the top overall recruit of his class.

Even if he does not meet his lofty expectations, it would be nearly impossible for Underwood not to immediately elevate Michigan's passing game. Between Warren, Orji and Tuttle, the Wolverines threw for just 1,678 yards, 12 touchdowns and 13 interceptions as a team in 2024.