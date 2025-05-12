It feels like the Michigan football team is on the doorstep of having a big summer on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines are in good standing with a number of top targets with a full slate of official visits on the horizon. One prospect that Michigan is hoping to land is four-star 2026 cornerback Andre Clarke. Clarke has enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor, and it sounds like the Wolverines have a good shot at landing a commitment.

“Definitely at the top,” Clarke said of Michigan, according to an article from On3. “Top group but probably No. 1. There is something about Ann Arbor. It feels like home.”

Andre Clarke recently took a visit to Ann Arbor, and he was able to see what goes down at a Michigan football practice. He liked what he saw.

“I really liked it out there,” Clarke said. “They have a great environment. I loved being around the coaches. I really enjoyed seeing practice. It was really competitive. If you are slacking, the coaches get on you. They coached hard. I liked that.”

Clarke is also happy with how Michigan utizilizes their defensive backs. He is a versatile player that feels comfortable anywhere in the secondary, but he does have a preference.

“I like how the DBs do both corner and safety,” Clarke added. “You aren’t just playing one position out there. I see myself playing anywhere in that scheme. But corner is where it’s at for me. I really like playing corner.”

During the recruiting process, Clarke has spent a lot of time talking with Michigan DB coach LaMar Morgan and head coach Sherrone Moore. It sounds like he is forming good relationships with both.

“I like Coach Morgan’s knowledge,” he said. “I like the way he coaches. He’s really smart. If I go there, I think he can help me become a better man. I really enjoyed talking to Coach Moore, too. I like his story and how far he’s come.”

Andre Clarke will be taking an official visit to the Michigan football team this summer, and he plans to commit before his senior year of high school rolls around in the fall. He has already taken an official visit to SMU, and he also has OVs lined up with Kentucky, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.