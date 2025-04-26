The Michigan football team had been pretty quiet in terms of 2026 commitments, but the Wolverines picked up a big one on Saturday. Four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel announced his decision, and he is coming to Ann Arbor to play for Sherrone Moore and Michigan. Smigiel chose the Wolverines over Washington, UCLA, South Carolina and many others.

“BREAKING: Four-Star QB Brady Smigiel has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’4 210 QB from Newbury Park, CA chose the Wolverines over Washington, South Carolina, & UCLA.”

Brady Smigiel had a short message upon his commitment to Michigan:

“Thank you, God,” Smigiel said. “Go Blue.”

Smigiel is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #80 player in the 2026 class, the #7 QB and the #12 player in the state of California. Smigiel currently attends Newbury Park High School in Newbury, CA. Smigiel is going a long way from home to attend Michigan.

“Smigiel is a big, strong armed pocket passer who has put up huge numbers since his freshman season,” Smigiel's scouting report reads. “At the recent Under Armour Next Camp in SoCal, he had a very strong showing, with a tightened release and his usual trademark accuracy to all three levels of the field. He’s very accurate down the field, knows how to change speeds and throws with really nice touch but can put plenty of heat on his throws when he needs to.”

It's early, but the Michigan football team just got a guy that could be a game-changer.

“He’s a tough kid, will stand in and take a shot and not flinch,” the scouting report continues. “Great natural leader, locker room guy and teammate. Very high football lQ, dad is his coach so he has been around the game and has a good natural feel for playing the position. Has decent pocket mobility, not a great runner but can buy time and is good making throws outside the pocket. Projects as a high major Power 4 prospect with Sunday potential.”

This is a huge pickup for Michigan, and the Wolverines are in good standing with a lot of other top targets as well. More commitments will come.