The Michigan Wolverines have fired special teams coordinator JB Brown following a disappointing 2025 season, which ended with a 27-9 defeat at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“After thoroughly evaluating our special teams’ performance throughout the season, I made the decision to make a change that was in the best interest of the program,” head coach Sherrone Moore said Wednesday in a press release. “I want to thank JB Brown for his unwavering dedication and the positive impact he’s had on our players and program. We are grateful for his commitment, and I wish him nothing but success as he continues his coaching career.”

Brown, 36, had been on Michigan’s staff for five years, including three as an analyst (2021-23), before Michigan promoted him to special teams coordinator after Jay Harbaugh departed for the Seattle Seahawks following the 2023 season. He was under contract through Jan. 31 with a base salary of $350,000.

Article Continues Below

The Wolverines finished the season 9-3 and tied for fourth in the Big Ten, but their special teams unit struggled mightily in all phases. Michigan ranked 124th out of 134 teams in punt returns, averaging just 3.82 yards per attempt, and 123rd in kickoff returns at 15.24 yards per return. Semaj Morgan, the primary punt returner for much of the season, averaged only 2.31 yards per return and was turnover-prone, including a crucial fumble against the Northwestern Wildcats. Freshman Andrew Marsh took over kickoff return duties late in the season and managed a 39-yard return against the Maryland Terrapins.

Punting proved equally inconsistent. Hudson Hollenbeck averaged 42.62 yards per punt (75th nationally) and 39 yards net (109th nationally), with several shanks, including an 11-yard punt in the loss to Ohio State that gave the Buckeyes excellent field position. Kicker Dominic Zvada, who was a preseason All-American and Big Ten Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year in 2024, regressed this season, connecting on only 15 of 22 field goals (68.2%), though he was a perfect 3-for-3 against Ohio State. In a year dotted with pitfalls, Zvada still earned All-Big Ten honorable mention, while the long snapper also received third-team All-Big Ten recognition.

Michigan’s special teams efficiency, per ESPN’s FPI, ranked 117th nationally this year. The unit’s decline from previous seasons, combined with the Wolverines’ failure to make the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive season, left Moore little choice but to take immediate action.