Michigan secured one of its most important recruiting victories of the Sherrone Moore era when five-star running back Savion Hiter, the No. 1 RB in the 2026 class, officially signed his letter of intent. The Wolverines outlasted fierce competition from Tennessee and longtime rival Ohio State to land the prized tailback. This signing reinforces Michigan's commitment to building an elite, physical offense for the future.

Rivals is told that the nation's No. 1 RB Savion Hiter has signed his LOI to Michigan. Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines beat Tennessee and Ohio State for the prized tailback recruit: https://t.co/TQRbaQ38uf — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) December 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Hiter, a 5 foot 11½ and 200-pound standout from Mineral, Virginia, ranks No. 8 overall in the 247Sports Composite and becomes Michigan’s highest-rated running back signee of the internet era. His decision comes after a recruitment that featured national attention and a late push from Tennessee, which hosted his final official visit. But the Wolverines’ long-standing relationship with running backs coach Tony Alford proved decisive, allowing Michigan to hold off both the Volunteers and Buckeyes.

Michigan running back Savion Hiter is the real deal

Hiter’s scouting profile underscores why his signing carries so much weight in Ann Arbor. National analysts praise his burst, balance, vision, and rare physical maturity. They describe him as a complete runner who already plays at a pace most high school defenders cannot match. His testing numbers only add to the excitement. He posted a 1.52-second 10-yard split, a 4.12-second shuttle, and a 36-inch vertical jump despite being one of the youngest players in his class.

Michigan also expects Hiter to compete immediately. Justice Haynes is likely bound for the NFL, and Jordan Marshall is battling injuries late in the 2025 season. The Wolverines were forced to rely on former walk-on Bryson Kuzdzal against Ohio State. That lack of depth highlighted the importance of reloading the backfield, and Hiter’s arrival provides an instant answer.

His signing also strengthens a class ranked No. 11 nationally and No. 4 in the Big Ten. Paired with five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood in the previous cycle, Michigan has secured two potential cornerstone offensive weapons as Moore continues reshaping the program’s future.

It took longer than expected, but for the Wolverines, the wait was worth it. The nation’s top running back is officially bound for Ann Arbor.