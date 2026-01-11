The Michigan Wolverines will be without tight end Brady Prieskorn next season, as he has committed to the Ole Miss Rebels through the NCAA transfer portal. He joins the program that previously showcased his older brother, Caden Prieskorn, who parlayed two strong seasons as a tight end with Ole Miss into an NFL role.

Prieskorn, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound redshirt sophomore from Lake Orion, Michigan, spent two seasons with the Wolverines. He did not see game action as a true freshman in 2024 but appeared in three contests in 2025, contributing both at tight end and on special teams against Washington, Maryland, and Ohio State. Though he did not record any catches during his time in Ann Arbor, he earned Academic All-Big Ten honors this past season and brings four years of eligibility to the Rebels.

Before his college career, Prieskorn was among the nation’s top tight end prospects. He attended Rochester Adams High School, where he was a four-year varsity starter in both football and basketball. In football, he compiled 33 catches for 665 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior in 2023, 24 receptions for 548 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior, and 35 catches for 820 yards and 10 scores as a sophomore. He also contributed on defense as a defensive end.

Article Continues Below

Rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN, Rivals.com, and On3.com, Prieskorn reached as high as the No. 10 spot among tight ends nationally and was often ranked among Michigan’s top three players. He also earned Prepstar Top 150 Dream Team All-American honors, two-time AP Division 1-2 All-State recognition, and was part of the 2023 Detroit Free Press Dream Team.

At Ole Miss, Brady joins a tight end room with a strong tradition and deep familiarity with his family name. His brother Caden racked up 850 receiving yards and seven touchdowns over the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Ole Miss before joining the Cleveland Browns. The younger Prieskorn will enter a program that recently saw the departures of Dae'Quan Wright and Trace Bruckler, though the Rebels still have depth at the position with Caleb Odom, Luke Hasz, and Hayden Bradley on the roster.

Brady’s move also comes amid an active transfer period for Ole Miss, which recently added defensive back Edwin Joseph from Florida State and Georgia safety Joenel Aguero. A three-season contributor at FSU, Joseph recorded 51 tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and four interceptions during his career. Aguero, a five-star recruit, stacked up 72 tackles, three for loss, one interception, and four passes defended across three seasons at Georgia.