New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto delivered a straightforward message as the 2026 season approaches. The goal is a World Series title. Speaking from the club’s spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Soto reinforced championship expectations and made it clear he didn’t come to Queens to settle for anything less than the sport’s biggest prize.

During an on-site interview with SNY, Soto spoke in full team gear while addressing reporters about the mindset surrounding the upcoming season. The clip was later shared on X, formerly Twitter, quickly spreading across the league and putting his statement in front of players, fans, and front offices alike.

“Another World Series. Why not? That’s the main goal since day one when I signed here, to win a World Series. We’re going to give it all to win it.”

Juan Soto catches up with @mmargaux8 to discuss what he wants to accomplish next in his career: "Another World Series. Why not? That's the main goal since day one when I signed here, to win a World Series. We're going to give it all to win it." pic.twitter.com/jVzLqTJgOV — SNY (@SNYtv) February 28, 2026

The network posted the video on Saturday, just before the Mets' exhibition game vs. the Washington Nationals, and the timing was crucial. Spring training often serves as the first public marker of a team’s identity, and Soto’s words left little room for interpretation. He expects the Mets to contend immediately, not someday in the future.

The franchise committed 15 years and $765 million to Soto in free agency prior to the 2025 season, a deal that established him as the centerpiece of its long-term plan. With that investment comes pressure, but the confidence of the 2019 World Series champion suggests he welcomes it. His tone wasn’t vague or cautious. It was direct, deliberate, and centered on winning.

Soto enters his age-27 season with a career .282 batting average, 244 home runs, and a .948 OPS through 2025. He also brings championship experience from earlier in his career, which adds credibility to his declaration and reinforces why the Mets made him a cornerstone.

Championship talk in February can sound routine, but this didn’t. As expectations rise in Queens, the NL batting champion in 2020 has set the standard publicly. He views anything less than another World Series as a failure to fulfill the mission.