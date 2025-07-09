The 2025 college football season is almost here. The offseason in this sport is one that feels like forever, as the cold winter months last a lifetime. Now, the summer months are underway, and that means that football is close. In less than two months, the 2025 college football season will be here, and it is the second year that the 12-team College Football Playoff will go down. There have been some modifications, and they should make it even more exciting. The Michigan football team won the national championship in 2023, but it failed to make the CFP last season. Sherrone Moore is trying to fix that this year.

We are going to learn a lot about Sherrone Moore as a head coach this season. Last year was his first as the head coach of the Michigan football team, and it was a weird year. First of all, Moore wasn't given much to work with as Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL after the 2023 season, and he took much of the coaching staff with him. Moore also lost pretty much the entire starting offense from that national title team. The 2024 squad was completely different, and it showed.

Last season certainly wasn't a good one by Michigan's standards, but the way that it ended made it feel a whole lot better. The Wolverines had one of the worst offenses in college football, and they weren't winning a lot of games because of it. They came into their regular season finale against Ohio State with a 6-5 record, and the Buckeyes were favored by 20 points in Columbus.

Michigan struggled offensively all year long, but the defense was a different story. The Wolverines really got into a groove defensively down the stretch, and the unit completely dominated at Ohio State. Michigan somehow went into Columbus and beat the Buckeyes for the fourth year in a row. That win completely changed the outlook on the season.

The Wolverines pulled off another stunning upset in their bowl game as they took down #11 Alabama. Michigan had their best defensive talent sitting to avoid injury, and Alabama still could only muster 13 points.

Beating Ohio State and Alabama to end the year was huge, and it gave Moore some momentum going into the offseason. He also found a way to land a commitment from the top player in the 2025 recruiting class, quarterback Bryce Underwood. Michigan essentially didn't have a QB last year, so that pickup is massive. All in all, the Wolverines seem to be in a much better spot heading into this season compared to last. Here are some predictions for their 2025 campaign:

Michigan will make the College Football Playoff

Not making the 12-team CFP last year was certainly a disappointment, but Sherrone Moore gets a pass given it was his first year. With the way that he has been recruiting, Wolverines fans would probably still have some patience if the team failed to make it this season, but it is still certainly the expectation. Michigan made three straight CFPs when only four teams made it, so it needs to find a way in with 12.

There are some tricky games on this year's Michigan football schedule, but 10-2 should do the trick to make the CFP. At Oklahoma, at USC and home against Ohio State and the three big matchups this year. There are some other tricky ones, but those three are the ones that the Wolverines have circled.

Bryce Underwood will be Michigan's starting QB

When Michigan brought in Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene, it looked like the plan was for him to be a bridge QB until Underwood was ready. However, Underwood is now trending to be the guy. Keene missed spring ball with an injury, but he is healthy now and will compete for the starting job. Still, it's hard to imagine Underwood not being good enough to win the job as a freshman. He is one of the best recruits to ever come to this program, and it was clear in the spring game that he possesses unreal talent. When Michigan opens the season against New Mexico, Underwood will take the first snap.

Michigan will beat Ohio State… again

Michigan has won four in a row against Ohio State, and last year showed how big of a problem the Wolverines are for the Buckeyes. Ohio State couldn't have been gifted an easier win to flip the rivalry back in its favor, and the Buckeyes still botched it. They caught Michigan in a down year, The Game was in Columbus, and the Wolverines genuinely struggled to complete a forward pass. Michigan still won.

Now, The Game is coming back to Ann Arbor, and Michigan should be a much better team. Ohio State, on the other hand, lost a ton of talent to the NFL. The Wolverines are going to make it five in a row.

If Michigan can beat Ohio State again and make the College Football Playoff, it will be a successful season in Ann Arbor.

2025 college football season preview

The 2025 college football season is right around the corner, and there are some important things to know ahead of this new year. First, there are changes coming to the College Football Playoff. This year's CFP will have 12 teams like last year's, but the automatic bye is no more. Last year, the four highest-ranked conference champions automatically took the top-four seeds in the playoff, and they did not have to play a game in the first round. That is not the case this year. The four highest-ranked teams will get the byes, conference title or not.

If your favorite team wins its Power Four conference, then don't worry, it still gets an automatic bid into the CFP. However, the bye will be determined by final ranking. This should help create better balance in the bracket and lead to better matchups throughout.

So, what teams are we going to see make the 12-team CFP this year? Teams like Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina are expected to be top contenders from the SEC, and Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan and Oregon are teams to watch from the Big Ten. The Big 12 and ACC will have a harder time getting multiple teams in, but Clemson and Arizona State appear to be the favorites.

The new season will be here before we know it, and it is shaping up to be a fun one. From August 23rd until January 19th, we will have college football. Who will take the crown this year?