The recruiting surge continues! The Michigan football team landed yet another impressive commitment on Tuesday as four-star EDGE Julian Walker announced that he will play for head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines. North Carolina and South Carolina were two main competitors here, and it is especially impressive that Michigan beat out the Gamecocks. Walker's father, Jamil Walker, is the assistant football strength and conditioning coach at South Carolina. His son would rather play for Michigan.

“BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Julian Walker has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’6 250 EDGE from Columbia, SC chose the Wolverines over North Carolina & South Carolina.”

This story will be updated with more information.

