Michigan State football is becoming the 20th program among Power 4 schools in 2025 to not host a spring game, per On3. The Spartans are coming off of a disappointing 5-7 campaign.

“There was multiple factors in not having a spring game but we really want to take advantage of all 15 of the spring practices,” Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith said. “And I think this is the best way we can do it.”

Ohio State, Texas, USC and Nebraska are just a few of the other programs not having a spring game this season. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said one of the reasons why the Cornhuskers aren't doing it is because of potential tampering with the transfer portal.

Michigan State football is looking for a successful season

Michigan State football lost four of their last five games in 2024. Those included blowout losses to Rutgers and Indiana. It was a tough way to end Smith's first season in East Lansing.

Smith has a lot of believers though, including college football commentator Greg McElroy.

“Hey, look, 44 years old when he got the job, had never really been out of the Pacific Northwest. He was kind of, I think, one of the hires of the offseason. Extremely well-respected, had a clear and established identity. A guy that was being heavily pursued by a bunch of different places,” McElroy said, per On3. “Michigan State kind of getting out to the front and getting him before anyone else could really go and have a conversation with him was very, very impressive and it showed, hey, they must have sold Jonathan Smith on something because Jonathan Smith was going to have some options at his disposal.”

Michigan State opens their season on August 30 against Western Michigan. Spartans fans probably won't mind if there's no spring game, as long as the squad finds a way to make a bowl game and have a great year.