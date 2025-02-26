After rumors of Matt Rhule canceling Nebraska football's spring game, it's officially official. While some disagree with the move, the Cornhuskers head coach has a practical reason as to why. On the Triple Option Show, he detailed more about his decision and why he canceled the game.

“When you think about the risk/reward when we’re paying players already,” Rhule said. “Then with the portal kind of in the Spring with some guys who graduated. I was watching those FCS playoffs. I was watching Montana State and a guy made a big block… I’m like who is that?

“They’re like he’s already going here, he’s going here. It’s just you’re showcasing your players, So with no contracts, the day we get contracts and the day we get some rules I’ll back off. But I saw firsthand last year how much it put us at risk and I’m not really willing to do that. I think we keep as many guys as we can for the Fall.”

Rhule makes an interesting point about the game. He sees it as an open invitation for his players to be poached by other universities. He makes a legitimate point, as players can enter the transfer portal at any time. As a result, it's forced programs to be more cautious about how they show off their players.

Matt Rhule wants NIL changes for Nebraska football

It's not only Nebraska football that Rhule wants changes for. He hopes that the entire collegiate football landscape can be changed. They're not the only ones who have gone around the current landscape. For instance, programs like Ohio State and Texas aren't hosting a spring game.

While some of it is due to playing in the College Football Playoff, there's an underlying theme. A plethora of teams can offer those players certain deals that perhaps the university cannot offer. Nebraska football has five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola within the program.

If a spring game takes place, then another bigger school (maybe Penn State) would offer a better NIL package for the quarterback. Although it's fair game, according to the rules, it doesn't make it easier.

After Rhule made a strong Nebraska football declaration for 2025, they'll have to wrestle with NIL and the transfer portal. Luckily, the head coach is getting ahead of the curve. No matter what, the Cornhuskers have some work to do following a 7-6 season.

Although they made the Pinstripe Bowl and won against Boston College, they want to keep rising with Rhule as head coach.