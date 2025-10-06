Michigan State football team head coach Jonathan Smith’s early success continues to make waves across the college football landscape, and now it’s affecting the Spartans’ recruiting trail.

Four-Star wide receiver Tyren Wortham announced his decommitment from Michigan State on Sunday, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. The 6’0”, 185-pound pass catcher from Florida had been committed to the Spartans since June and was the highest-ranked recruit in their 2026 class, according to Rivals.

Wortham’s decision came less than 48 hours after Michigan State’s football team's 38-27 loss to Nebraska, which dropped the Spartans to 3-2 on the season.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Tyren Wortham has Decommitted from Michigan State, he tells me for @rivals The 6’0 185 WR had been Committed to the Spartans since June He was the highest-ranked recruit in Michigan State’s 2026 Class (per Rivals)https://t.co/vCnrc3Tu2R pic.twitter.com/r7vCDPCplC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Though no official reason was given, many close to the program suspect uncertainty surrounding Jonathan Smith’s future could have played a part.

Smith has been linked to multiple coaching rumors, including UCLA’s ongoing search for a new head coach following DeShaun Foster’s firing.

The loss of Wortham is a significant blow for Michigan State’s 2026 recruiting class. He was ranked as the No. 9 wide receiver in the nation and had offers from programs such as Georgia, Florida, and Miami before committing to East Lansing.

Known for his elite route-running and separation skills, Wortham was viewed as a cornerstone piece for Smith’s offensive rebuild.

Recruiting aside, Michigan State’s season has been a mix of promise and adversity. The team opened with an 8-0 streak under Smith, showing signs of revival after years of inconsistency.

However, the Spartans have struggled in recent weeks, particularly on offense, failing to maintain the balance that fueled their early momentum.

Complicating matters further, linebacker Wayne Matthews III suffered a frightening injury in a matchup against USC. The senior leader was carted off the field in a neck brace after a hard tackle but later posted an encouraging update, assuring fans that he was “doing a lot better now.”

Even with Matthews recovering, the locker room faces new uncertainty following Wortham’s departure. Recruiting momentum is vital for sustaining success, and losing the top prospect in the class underscores how fragile rebuilding programs can be when coaching rumors arise.

As Michigan State moves forward, all eyes remain on Smith, both for how he stabilizes the current roster and how he plans to reassert confidence in the Spartans’ future.