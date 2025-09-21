Michigan State football team linebacker Wayne Matthews III is recovering well after a frightening scene during the Spartans’ matchup with USC. With less than a minute left in the first half, Matthews was injured while making a tackle and had to be carted off the field on a stretcher with a neck brace.

Head coach Jonathan Smith later told reporters there were “positive signs” in the immediate aftermath, though more tests were needed to determine whether Matthews would remain in Los Angeles for observation.

On Sunday, Matthews took to X, formerly Twitter, to reassure everyone who had been concerned about him.

“Thank you for all your prayers and support! I’m doing a lot better now! I’ll be back in no time,” the senior wrote. It was a short but powerful message for teammates, fans, and family members who had watched the incident unfold on national television.

The injury initially silenced the stadium, as both Michigan State and USC players gathered around Matthews while medical personnel attended to him.

His teammates huddled together in prayer before he was transported off the field.

Michigan State players come together in support of teammate Wayne Matthews III as he is carted off the field. Thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mDoUbNRn9D — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 21, 2025

Matthews, a transfer from Old Dominion entering his fifth collegiate season, has been one of Michigan State’s most reliable defensive leaders this fall.

Article Continues Below

He already tallied 24 tackles and an interception before Saturday’s injury, anchoring a defense that has been crucial to the Spartans’ undefeated start.

Defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren echoed the team’s sentiments postgame, calling Matthews “a great leader for this defense” and stressing how much he means to the locker room.

While Matthews focuses on recovery, attention also swirls around head coach Jonathan Smith.

The Spartans’ strong start has not only put them in early Big Ten contention but also drawn outside interest. With UCLA parting ways with DeShaun Foster following a disastrous 0-3 start, Smith has already surfaced as a potential candidate for the Bruins’ opening.

A Pasadena native with a proven track record of rebuilding Oregon State before arriving in East Lansing, Smith’s name is expected to be prominent in coaching carousel discussions.

For now, Michigan State football team players and fans are breathing a sigh of relief after Matthews’ positive update. The Spartans will continue their season knowing one of their emotional leaders is on the mend and eager to return.