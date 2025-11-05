For the past three seasons, the St. Louis Cardinals have failed to reach the postseason. 2025's 78-84 mark was a disappointing one, as the Cardinals regressed in multiple categories following an above .500 (83-79 record, to be precise) record in 2024. With the new president of baseball operations, Chaim Bloom, now in charge, the focus is on getting back to October baseball. St. Louis is also looking to get younger and shed some payroll. To that effect, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Cards veteran third baseman Nolan Arenado is “widely expected to be moved.”

“One player widely expected to be moved: St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is willing to waive his no-trade clause,” wrote Passan on Wednesday.

Arenado continues to decline, proving that his $16 million salary could be money better spent elsewhere. While Arenado's bat has continued to trend downwards, his defense remains strong. There are likely at least a few teams out there that would like to see what he has left in the tank. If Bloom does indeed trade Arenado, can the return help the Cardinals return to the postseason for the first time since 2022?

Chaim Bloom looks to lead Cardinals back to playoffs

The Cardinals have a host of young players looking to make the next step in 2026. Shortstop Masyn Winn, utilityman Brendan Donovan, infielder Nolan Gorman, and a trio of outfielders in Lars Nootbaar, Victor Scott II, and Jordan Walker will look to continue to grow next season. While Arenado does bring strong defense and veteran leadership, Bloom will likely look to replace him. Once upon a time, Walker and Gorman were third basemen by trade. Could one of the two former top prospects get a crack at manning third once Arenado is dealt?

That's certainly one course of action that Bloom could take. Another is free agency, where Alex Bregman, Eugenio Suarez, and Japanese star Munetaka Murakami lead a solid class. Trade options could include the Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm and others. In any case, it would be surprising, to say the least, to see Arenado back at third base for the Cardinals come next March. Will Bloom be able to deal with the longtime star and receive pieces back to help St. Louis return to the playoffs? If so, then that's a deal which could pay off handsomely for all sides involved.