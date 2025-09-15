Michigan State football has won eight games already under Jonathan Smith, including during its 3-0 start. But a new update arises in East Lansing: Smith is a potential candidate for the UCLA opening.

UCLA fired DeShaun Foster Sunday. New Mexico's stunning 35-10 Friday night rout of the Bruins sealed Foster's fate, as UCLA dropped to 0-3.

Smith is now surfacing as one of the early possibilities to succeed Foster. With CBS Sports citing Smith's local ties as what can help win over the Westwood campus.

“Smith is a Pasadena native who established himself as a rising star during his run at Oregon State. After a tough rebuild, he led the Beavers to a 25-13 record over his final three years, including a 10-win season in 2022, the program's first since 2006,” CBS Sports analyst Shehan Jeyarajah wrote.

Hiring Michigan State's Jonathan Smith features dilemma for UCLA

Smith indeed turned the Beavers into a respectable force during the final days of the Pac-12. The 46-year-old has risen up the ranks in the college coaching profession.

“Smith would be a major swing — and might be interested in moving back to the West Coast. If UCLA tries for him, the program had better have the resources lined up,” Jeyarajah said.

Big emphasis on the latter for UCLA, as the resources has come into light amid Foster's firing.

A person identified as an industry source per Brett McMurphy of On3/Rivals ripped UCLA's current state.

”Next coach? A better story is who would take that job? Chip (Kelly) ran for a reason. Terrible administration, no resources, they’re getting crushed, no NIL & currently no chance to compete in Big Ten football,” the unidentified source told the college football insider.

Legendary CFB coach Nick Saban is another trending contender for UCLA. Such a move brings back the seven-time national championship winner back to coaching.