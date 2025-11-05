Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner reportedly had no idea he was being traded from the New York Jets until the deal was finalized, according to ESPN’s Peter Schrager on The Pat McAfee Show.

The shocking transaction sent the two-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl defender to the Colts in exchange for two first-round draft picks (2026 and 2027) and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. Gardner, who signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Jets in July, was blindsided by the move. The deal made him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history, including $85 million guaranteed at an average of $30 million per year.

Schrager revealed during Tuesday’s broadcast that even league insiders were surprised by how quietly the blockbuster deal was executed.

“I will tell you, Sauce had no idea he was being traded,” Schrager said. “Other teams around the league were texting me like, ‘Did you know he was up for sale?’ I’m like, ‘He wasn’t up for sale unless you offer two picks and a wide receiver that they could use on their team today.’”

The 25-year-old cornerback has been one of the NFL’s premier defensive players since entering the league as the No. 4 overall pick in 2022. Through seven games this season, Gardner has recorded 20 tackles — 15 solo and five assisted — along with six passes defended and 1.5 stuffs.

Sauce Gardner’s camp caught off guard by trade as Colts prepare for Week 10 vs. Falcons

Despite the surprising nature of the trade, Gardner’s camp has maintained professionalism. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Gardner’s brother and agent, Allante Gardner, said the family only learned of the trade shortly before it became public.

“Sauce Gardner was stunned by the trade, per his brother and agent Allante Gardner, who told me he learned of the deal around 12:15 in a call from the Jets,” Cimini posted on X, formerly Twitter. “They had no inkling before that, he said. Sauce has no negative feelings toward the Jets; he understands it’s a business, Allante said.”

The move adds another elite piece to an Indianapolis defense already performing among the league’s best. The Colts (7–2) are coming off a 27–20 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9, which snapped a four-game winning streak but left them tied for the AFC’s best record. Gardner is expected to immediately strengthen a secondary that ranks seventh in passing yards allowed per game.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen provided an update on Gardner’s availability for Week 10, confirming that the former Jet remains in concussion protocol but is trending toward making his debut in Germany.

“Colts HC Shane Steichen says CB Sauce Gardner remains in concussion protocol from his time with the Jets, but he will practice today and is expected to play Sunday vs. the Falcons in Germany,” reported Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X.

Indianapolis will face the Atlanta Falcons (3–5) in Berlin on Sunday, November 9, at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network. Gardner’s potential debut will mark a fresh start for one of the league’s top defenders, whose unexpected trade has already sent ripples across the NFL landscape.