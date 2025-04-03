The Michigan State football team is reportedly under investigation by the NCAA due to alleged recruiting violations during the Mel Tucker era. Tucker was the head coach of the Spartans from 2020-2023 before being fired due to a sexual harassment incident. Tucker ended up suing the university, but no rulings have been made in the case. Now, there is more trouble brewing from the Tucker era.

“Michigan State University is under investigation for alleged National Collegiate Athletic Association recruiting violations under former football coach Mel Tucker, President Kevin Guskiewicz told The Detroit News on Wednesday,” Kim Kozlowski said in a report.

President Guskiewicz made it clear that these alleged violations were not done by the current coaching staff. Jonathan Smith is the new head coach for the Spartans as he was hired after the Mel Tucker drama went down.

“We're trying to make the case that this is a whole new coaching staff,” Guskiewicz said.

Michigan State is in full cooperation with the NCAA as they continue to investigate the alleged violations. Guskiewicz has a meeting with the NCAA about the matter next week.

“Michigan State athletics has cooperated with the NCAA to review a potential matter concerning the football program under the former staff,” associated athletic director Matt Larson said, “and will continue to do so for the duration of the process. NCAA rules do not permit the university to provide any additional details at this time.”

Mel Tucker had an up-and-down tenure with the Michigan State football program. The Spartans weren't in a great place when he took over, and they went 2-5 during his first year, which was the shortened COVID season. Then, Tucker led Michigan State to an incredibly impressive turnaround in 2021. The Spartans went 10-2 in the regular season with a win over rival Michigan, and they picked up win #11 in the Peach Bowl.

That 2021 season earned Tucker a massive 10-year, $95 million contract extension, and everything went downhill after that. The Spartans took a major step back in 2022 as they finished the year 5-7. Tucker was then suspended at the beginning of the 2023 season due to the sexual harassment allegations, and he was later fired.

Jonathan Smith took over as head coach of the Michigan State football program last year, and he led the Spartans to a 5-7 record. It will be interesting to see how this investigation plays out and if Smith and the current team end up facing any sort of punishment for the alleged violations.