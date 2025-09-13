Minnesota plays its first road game of the 2025 college football season against Cal on Saturday, but it will likely have to do it without its star running back. After suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2 against Northwestern State, Darius Taylor is listed as doubtful for Week 3.

Taylor grabbed the back of his leg at the end of a 17-yard run early against Northwestern State and did not play much the rest of the game. Head coach P.J. Fleck gave positive updates about his status all week, but he appears trending toward missing Minnesota's matchup with Cal, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.

“Star Minnesota tailback Darius Taylor, I've been told by sources, is doubtful for tonight's game,” Thamel said on ESPN's College GameDay. “He's Minnesota's leading rusher, he's the best player in the program. Look for a committee of tailbacks to take his place in Bear territory tonight.”

Here’s our first hit from Knoxville. Updates on Minnesota, Wisconsin and Texas A&M. Also, the Tennessee fans reveal feelings on Nico Iamaleava in the background. pic.twitter.com/x1xynfkD7R — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, Thamel added that the injury is not expected to be long-term. Minnesota has its bye week after facing Cal, giving the running back an additional week to recover and potentially return against Rutgers on Sept. 27.

Despite the optimism, Taylor's hamstrings have unfortunately been notoriously fragile. He missed one game in 2023 and seven games in 2024 for that specific issue.

When healthy, Taylor is undeniably Minnesota's biggest offensive threat. The junior compiled 986 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns in 2024, and looked well on his way to topping those numbers in 2025. Taylor racked up 177 scrimmage yards in the Gophers' opener against Buffalo and looked spry early against Northwestern before going down.

Article Continues Below

Minnesota looking to begin 2025 college football season 3-0

Taylor's injury did not stop Minnesota from rolling over Northwestern State 66-0 to begin the 2025 college football season 3-0. The Gophers' early-season success makes them a three-point favorite to beat Cal in Berkeley. Should they leave with a win, it would mark the program's first time beginning the season 3-0 since 2022.

Minnesota has consistently produced winning seasons under Fleck, but it continues to exist just outside of Big Ten title contention. The Gophers went 9-4 in 2024, including wins over No. 11-ranked USC and No. 24-ranked Illinois, but an untimely loss to Rutgers kept them out of the top 25.

Cal has also begun the season at 2-0, including a shockingly dominant Week 1 win over Oregon State on the road. The Golden Bears have discovered the quarterback of their future in freshman Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele, who landed in Berkeley after a tumultuous recruiting process.