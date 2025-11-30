Indiana needed someone to steady a season that has been defined by injuries, close losses, and frustration. On Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Pascal Siakam finally delivered the moment the Pacers had been chasing.

Siakam drilled a fading jumper with one-tenth of a second left to lift Indiana to a 103-101 win over the Chicago Bulls. The shot came only three days after Toronto forward Brandon Ingram beat the Pacers at the buzzer and did so by shooting over Siakam in a play that lingered with the All-Star through multiple sleepless nights. This time, Siakam made sure he was on the other side of the highlight.

Siakam admitted he thought about that Toronto loss as he rose for the final shot. He said he spent nights replaying what he could have done differently against Ingram. So, Siakam did not want to relive that pain. When the ball dropped through the net, he felt relief more than celebration.

It's hard not to celebrate Pacers superstar Pascal Siakam

Article Continues Below

It did not stop his teammates from mobbing him. Siakam offered Andrew Nembhard a handshake before the bench swarmed the pair. Nembhard jumped onto Siakam and even stole his headband during the pileup. Siakam laughed later and said he would look for the culprit on film.

The Pacers needed the moment as much as he did. Indiana has been forced to lean on Siakam with Tyrese Haliburton recovering from an Achilles tendon tear suffered in last season’s Finals. Siakam leads the Pacers in scoring and rebounding and has felt the weight of a 4-16 start. Coach Rick Carlisle said the final play was designed for Siakam because max players are trusted to deliver in those situations.

The Bulls had taken control with a seven-point lead late in the fourth quarter before Indiana clamped down and allowed just four points in the final four minutes. Siakam scored key baskets down the stretch, then created space with a shot fake before burying the winner over two defenders.

Carlisle called it well deserved. For the Pacers, it felt overdue. And for Siakam, it felt like redemption.