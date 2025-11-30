The Minnesota Vikings will be facing the Seattle Seahawks this week, and they're waiting to see if they will have some of their key players available for the matchup. Jonathan Greenard is on the injury report with a shoulder injury, and Christian Darrisaw is also with a knee and foot injury. The hope is that they are able to suit up despite the injuries, as they'll need them against a top team like the Seahawks.

The Seahawks have been playing well on both sides of the ball, and if you're not prepared, they will take advantage of your weaknesses and attack.

Jonathan Greenard, Christian Darrisaw's injury status vs. Seahawks

Greenard and Darrisaw are both listed as questionable against the Seahawks, which means that it's very possible that they play, but it's uncertain, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Vikings edge Jonathan Greenard (shoulder) is expected to play today after being listed as questionable, while the decision surrounding LT Christian Darrisaw (knee/foot) is coming later today,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly.

The Vikings are going to have to put pressure on Sam Darnold if they want a chance at winning, and Greenard gives them a chance at doing so. On the other end, Darrisaw helps keep the quarterback protected, and with Max Brosmer starting in place of J.J. McCarthy because of injury, he will be needed.

It's been a rough season for the Vikings when it comes to quarterbacks and injuries, and they haven't been able to get a consistent rhythm with anybody who steps under center. With McCarthy being the future at the position and injured once again, the organization is worried about how his time on the bench again can affect him.

Hopefully, McCarthy is able to bounce back and improve, so when he does get back on the field, he's better than before.