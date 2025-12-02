Jeff Lebby and the Mississippi State Bulldogs poached a prospect from the Auburn Tigers, landing the services of safety Bralan Womack.

Womack announced his commitment to the Bulldogs on Monday, per On3 insider Hayes Fawcett. Hailing from Hailwood, Mississippi, he had his original pledge to the Tigers since August before changing course this winter.

Womack stands out as a four-star defender with a 97 score on 247Sports. He ranks as the second-best player from the state of Mississippi, the fourth-best safety, and the 39th-best player in the 2026 class. His composite score of 0.9867 puts him in five-star territory, ranking first among safeties, second in Mississippi, and 30th in the country.

“Versatile safety prospect with impressive man-coverage skills that has a chance to emerge as a trusted playmaker on the backend of any defense given how he sees the field. Earned Gatorade Mississippi Player of the Year honors as a junior and held his own as an underclassmen at the annual Navy All-American Bowl before missing some time as a senior due to injury,” 247Sports' Scouting Director Andrew Ivins said.

“Owns a true ballhawk mindset with his risk-reward play style and totaled 16 interceptions over the course of high school career. Comfortable in space with his awareness, but tends to be at his best in coverage when he’s matched up 1-on-1 with assignments as he shades with his hip swivel and foot quickness. Takes sharp angles to the football in run support, but must get better at playing through blocks and making stops in the open field as there are times where he will lack contact courage.”

What's next for Mississippi State after landing Bralan Womack

It's a huge pickup for Jeff Lebby to make to Mississippi State's future secondary, adding Bralan Womack to the equation.

Throughout the 2024 season, Womack won the Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year. He helped Hartfield Academy go 12-2 and win its second-straight MAIS Class 6A championship. The star prospect also totaled 39 tackles and eight interceptions on defense while catching 54 passes for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns on offense.

Mississippi State ended the 2025 campaign with a 5-7 overall record, going 1-7 in its SEC matchups. They finished at 14th place, being above the South Carolina Gamecocks and Arkansas Razorbacks while under the Auburn Tigers and Florida Gators.

With the chances of getting a bowl game with five wins being very unlikely, the Bulldogs will regroup as they seek better results in the 2026 season.