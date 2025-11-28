Mississippi State will be facing Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl, and they will be getting a key player back on the field. Isaac Smith missed last week, but he's returning in a big matchup for his team, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Sources: Mississippi State star safety Isaac Smith is set to return today against No. 7 Ole Miss after missing last week with a lower body injury. He earned second-team All-SEC honors from the coaches last year, as he led the SEC in tackles. He’d been considered questionable,” Thamel wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Smith will definitely give Mississippi State a big boost in his return.

Smith suffered the injury against Georgia, and he did not play against Missouri last week. It was the second game that he missed due to injury, as he didn't play against Texas A&M.

This season, Smith has recorded 51 tackles, one sack, one interception, and three passes broken up in nine games. There's no doubt that he is an important part of their defense, and he can disrupt the game in different ways.

Mississippi State will be without running back Davon Booth for the first half of the game because of a disciplinary matter. Booth has 547 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Though the game should be the most important thing, many people will be watching as Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin could be making an announcement after the matchup on where he will be taking his talents next season. It seems like he has a few choices, so it will be interesting to see what he decides.