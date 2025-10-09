The 2025 Mississippi State team has been one of the better stories in college football this season, especially after beating Arizona State. One of the biggest keys for the Bulldogs has been what they have looked like on offense. Blake Shapen is healthy, and Fluff Bothwell has been great on the ground, but got injured. However, the Bulldogs dodged a bullet after Bothwell was carted off the field last week against Texas A&M.

Fluff Bothwell was carted off the field against Texas A&M in the fourth quarter, but Mississippi State football head coach Jeff Lebby said they dodged a bullet and got good news after getting tests and pictures back about the nature of the injury he was dealing with.

“We got good news back on Fluff,” Lebby said. “As we move forward, there’s not a hard timeline for us right now,” Lebby said. “All the pictures returned and were positive, so I feel excellent about that. We will continue to evaluate; it will be a day-to-day deal. Really fortunate the images came back the way they did.”

Bothwell was injured while being tackled after catching a check-down pass. He was left in pain, and the training staff had to tend to him before he was carted off. The injury occurred with less than four minutes left in a game that Mississippi State lost 31-9.

Due to his suffering and the nature of the injury, fans and media members questioned and criticized Jeff Lebby for keeping his starters in the game because it was out of reach. Still, Lebby clarified that he and his players wanted to finish the game correctly.

“You get minimal opportunities to play this game, and we’re trying to finish the right way,” Lebby said. “We’re still, as a program, incredibly green and young. As we’re sitting here six games into year two, it’s still about how we do what we do. Finishing is a huge point of emphasis. It has been.

Playing and winning games in the fourth quarter is real in this league. Our guys need to understand how to sustain to get it done.”

Bothwell was held to 60 rushing yards on 14 carries. He averaged 117.5 rushing yards during the last two outings and had rushed for at least 90 yards in their previous three games. The South Alabama transfer leads the team out of the backfield through six weeks, totaling 84 carries for 465 yards and six touchdowns.

Mississippi State has a bye week this week, so there's no update on Bothwell, but he could be back next week against Florida on the road. He needs to be kept healthy, but it will get more difficult due to some injuries on their offensive line.