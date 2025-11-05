Ja Morant is not happy. The Memphis Grizzlies star has expressed his disinterest in his team both verbally and through his actions throughout the season. Once thought to be the face of the franchise for the next decade, it seems like Morant and the Grizzlies are headed for a divorce any time soon.

With that in mind, which teams are interested in the high-flying point guard? Sam Amick speculates that both the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Sacramento Kings could make a play at Morant. Amick also notes that the Houston Rockets, while having a deficiency at point guard after Fred VanVleet's injury, are unlikely to trade for the Grizzlies guard.

“As for where this is all headed, it’s worth remembering that Morant is still just 26 years old,” Amick wrote for The Athletic. “His baggage has been well chronicled, but there is still no shortage of teams that will continue monitoring his situation. The Minnesota Timberwolves, per a team source, are one. Ditto for the Sacramento Kings. The Grizzlies’ next opponent, the Houston Rockets, need a point guard after losing Fred Van Vleet to a torn ACL in the preseason, but, per a team source, are unlikely to pursue him. That’s just a small sample size of what might be out there, and not out there, if the Morant sweepstakes ever actually begin.”

Morant has expressed his displeasure this season amid a bad stretch of games to start the 2025-26 season. The Grizzlies star is shooting just under 40% from the field this season as he struggles to adjust to coach Tuomas Iisalo's egalitarian offensive system. He also had a controversial media appearance that got him fined by the team shortly after.

A Ja Morant trade would be shocking, yes. Even with all the trouble he's faced over the last few years, Morant still is the best player on the Grizzlies and is their franchise player. However, this is also the first time he's expressed his frustration about the team. We'll see over the course of the season if a change in Morant's production will also change his temperament towards his coaching staff.