Mississippi State got an unfortunate injury update ahead of its trip to College Station: Albert Reese IV, the Bulldogs’ starting right tackle, is unlikely to play Saturday against Texas A&M, according to a report from Pete Thamel. Reese left last week’s game at Tennessee with an upper-body injury and was listed as questionable on the Wednesday SEC availability report before the latest information surfaced.

The timing stings. Reese had battled through previous bumps this month and had missed time earlier in the season, so the Bulldogs hoped the veteran presence at right tackle would settle a suddenly thin line. Instead, Mississippi State now faces another void on its right flank, creating a short-week scramble for coach Jeff Lebby and his staff.

Reese’s absence will force Mississippi State to reshuffle a unit that has struggled to protect Blake Shapen and sustain drives. Opponents already targeted the edge in recent games; losing a starter with Reese’s experienced hands gave the Aggies an obvious blueprint to test on third down and in short-yardage. Fans who care about the trenches should watch how the Bulldogs tighten communication and technique in practice this week.

Depth exists, but it’s imperfect. Local coverage lists backup options and freshmen who could step in, but none mirror Reese’s size and run-blocking resume. Expect Mississippi State to mix in rotation snaps, extra tight-end looks, and chip-blocking schemes to help whoever slides into the right tackle spot. That scheme could blunt immediate damage, but it rarely replaces consistent snaps from a veteran starter.

For a program heading into a hostile Kyle Field, the update matters beyond one position. Texas A&M strains defenses with speed and power at the point of attack, and Mississippi State’s ability to keep plays upright will determine whether the Bulldogs can hang in the pocket with Shapen or need to lean on the run. The coaches will have to balance aggression with protection calls to avoid turnovers and long third-down chains.

Mississippi State will issue an updated injury report after Friday’s practice, and the final game-day designation will clarify whether the Bulldogs can dress Reese or turn to depth. For now, the Bulldogs must prepare as if they’ll play without their starting right tackle and hope a short-week fix prevents a spiral in College Station.