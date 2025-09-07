The Mississippi State Bulldogs made huge noise as they pulled off an upset win over the No. 12 Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday night.

Both teams traded blows throughout the game, having it down the wire. The Bulldogs were up 17-3 at halftime before the Sun Devils fired back with 17 consecutive points in the second half.

Trailing 20-17 in the final minutes, Mississippi State needed a big play in the clutch to take down Arizona State. And that they did when quarterback Blake Shapen fired the 58-yard pass to wide receiver Brenen Thompson for the game-winning touchdown.

Mississippi State upsets Arizona State in comeback fashion! 👋 (via @HailStateFB)pic.twitter.com/Z8fxvClhc1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The play caught significant notice from college football insider Bruce Feldman. He praised the Bulldogs for pulling off the upset, pointing out Thompson's performance as a standout.

“Huge night for Miss State knocking off No 12 ASU. Former OU Sooner Brenen Thompson, one of the fastest players in the country, with 6 catches for 133 yards and two TDs, including the game-winner with 30 seconds left. Been a terrific add for MSU,” Feldman wrote.

He went on to link his article about the top freak athletes in college football. It was there where he listed Thompson at the 91st spot, showcasing his best traits.

“A former high school QB who won the Texas 3A 200-meter title running 21.27, the 5-9, 170-pound Thompson clocked a blazing 23.7 mph this offseason. He bench pressed 305 pounds and squatted 405. He’s expected to have a big season for the Bulldogs, taking over the slot spot that Kevin Coleman had, where he put up big numbers last season before transferring,” he wrote in that piece.

How Mississippi State played against Arizona State

It was a miraculous win for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. They took down one of the highest-ranked teams in the country in Arizona State, a night many fans will remember.

Blake Shapen had a great performance leading the Bulldogs' offense. He completed 19 passes out of 33 attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns.

Two receivers massively benefitted from Shapen's passing: Brenen Thompson and Anthony Evans III. They combined for 15 of the team's 19 catches, racking up 241 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bulldogs will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Alcorn State Braves on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. ET.