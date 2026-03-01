The Miami Dolphins are facing a crucial offseason under the leadership of head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan. Following Tua Tagovailoa's late-season benching in 2025, Sullivan confirmed at the NFL Combine that the team is exploring trade options for the former first-round pick.

He sees Tagovailoa as an intriguing asset due to his past performance, emphasizing that the quarterback position is the most vital in sports.

While discussions have been productive, it appears the organization is moving toward a future that may not include its former franchise centerpiece.

Reports from ESPN highlight a significant financial divide regarding how Miami will manage this transition.

Dan Graziano predicts a post-June 1 release to handle a $99.2 million dead money hit, a move he believes may take the team out of the running for Malik Willis.

However, Jeremy Fowler reports that a source insists Miami is still pursuing Willis.

The current market for Willis is projected between $20 million and $25 million annually, as teams remain reluctant to exceed the $30 million threshold for a player with only six career starts.

This transition is further illustrated by recent updates on Tagovailoa's own plans. Sullivan indicated that while all options are on the table, Tagovailoa's representatives have confirmed he intends to continue playing. Still, they have not specifically expressed a desire for him to stay in Miami.

This lack of commitment, along with the recent releases of stars like Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb, highlights a complete reset for the franchise.

Miami remains focused on establishing a new identity while maximizing its No. 11 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

Whether the front office secures a high-stakes trade or absorbs a significant financial hit, they are determined to find a consistent leader for the franchise's next chapter.