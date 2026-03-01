The Los Angeles Angels have high hopes this season for their veteran slugger, Mike Trout. Trout has battled injuries in the last few years, but it looks as though he is feeling great now. Trout had an impressive display of speed during a recent Angels spring training game.

“Mike Trout had a sprint speed of 29.9 ft/sec trying to beat out a hit today. His last recorded speed faster than that was before he hurt his knee in April 2024,” Angels beat writer Jeff Fletcher posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Trout displayed that Flash-like speed in a game for L.A. on Saturday, against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona defeated the Angels, 8-5.

The Angels finished the 2025 season with a 72-90 record. Trout posted 26 home runs and 64 RBIs for the team during the campaign.

Angels hoping for a return to the MLB postseason

Trout is one key piece for the Angels heading into the 2026 season. The veteran slugger had a solid 2025 season, where he appeared in 130 total games. That was the most games played for Trout since the 2019 campaign.

The Angels are fighting to get back to the postseason. Los Angeles hasn't made the Major League Baseball Playoffs since the 2014 campaign. The Angels have struggled considerably since that time.

This offseason, things got uncomfortable for the team after Angels owner Arte Moreno made some controversial comments. He said Angels fans didn't care primarily about winning, which caused uproar.

“Not every owner wants to win because it's too expensive,” sports commentator Jim Rome explained on his program, The Jim Rome Show. “Alright, then if you can no longer afford to play that game, then get out of the game. Sell the team to somebody who can and somebody who does want to win, and somebody who knows the fans want to win.”

It was reported that Angels players heard those comments from Moreno. Time will tell this coming season if Los Angeles is able to overcome their playoff drought.

The Angels play the Los Angeles Dodgers in a spring training game on Sunday.