The Las Vegas Raiders will look a bit different next season, from the players to the coaching staff. When it comes to the players, there have been rumors about Maxx Crosby and a potential trade in the coming weeks, but it's uncertain if it will really happen. As of now, it doesn't sound like there's much noise surrounding trade, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“It's somewhat quiet on the Maxx Crosby front,” Fowler wrote. “This is a layered discussion because a team source said a few weeks ago that Crosby's chances of returning were relatively small. But he doesn't plan to request a trade. He's tight with Raiders owner Mark Davis, and he probably wouldn't garner a Micah Parsons-like trade package (two firsts and a key player).”

There are a few things to take into account with the Raiders and if they want to trade Crosby.