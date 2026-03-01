The Las Vegas Raiders will look a bit different next season, from the players to the coaching staff. When it comes to the players, there have been rumors about Maxx Crosby and a potential trade in the coming weeks, but it's uncertain if it will really happen. As of now, it doesn't sound like there's much noise surrounding trade, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
“It's somewhat quiet on the Maxx Crosby front,” Fowler wrote. “This is a layered discussion because a team source said a few weeks ago that Crosby's chances of returning were relatively small. But he doesn't plan to request a trade. He's tight with Raiders owner Mark Davis, and he probably wouldn't garner a Micah Parsons-like trade package (two firsts and a key player).”
There are a few things to take into account with the Raiders and if they want to trade Crosby.
“He wants to win, which might not be in the cards for Las Vegas in 2026,” Crosby said. “Some teams I've spoken to believe he will remain with the Raiders — for now. ‘Why would you trade him?' one GM asked. ‘He's a premier player at a premier position.' Added an executive from an NFC team: ‘I think the price is too high. I'm not sure they really want to move him at this point. But that could change.'”
The only way a trade makes sense for the Raiders is if they're getting some good assets in return. Also, the Raiders could luck up and be somewhat competitive next season, and having a game changer like Crosby on defense can be the deciding factor on many Sundays.
Crosby is a player you just don't get up and trade, and if it makes sense for the Raiders, they'd probably do it. The thing is that it probably doesn't make much sense for them to do so.