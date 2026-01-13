The Missouri football team hopes to reload for the 2026 season. Missouri is picking up a quarterback transfer, after losing Beau Pribula to Virginia. Missouri is getting the commitment of transfer quarterback Nick Evers, per On3.

Evers played at UConn and helped the Huskies post a successful 2025 season. He threw for just 105 yards and a touchdown, but had more than 900 passing yards during the 2024 season. The quarterback also spent some time at Oklahoma.

Evers has six career touchdown passes in college. He has thrown for 1,023 career passing yards, and has a completion percentage of just over 54 percent.

Missouri finished the 2025 season with a 8-5 overall record. The Tigers lost to Virginia in the Gator Bowl. Virginia lost the ACC championship game to Duke this year, and missed the College Football Playoff.

UConn made a coaching change this offseason, after Jim Mora left the program. Jason Candle from Toledo is now the Huskies head coach.

Missouri hopes to head to the College Football Playoff in 2026

Article Continues Below

The Tigers are led by Eli Drinkwitz, who recently signed a contract extension with the school. Drinkwitz had been mentioned as a candidate at other schools who were looking for new coaches this offseason. He has led the Tigers since the 2020 season.

Missouri football has not been known as one of the powers in the SEC, but the school has had success in recent years. Drinkwitz won the Cotton Bowl two years ago over Ohio State.

Pribula had a solid season for Missouri in 2025. Although slowed down by an injury to his ankle, the quarterback played in 10 games and threw for close to 2,000 passing yards. He also completed 67 percent of his passes for the Tigers.

Missouri's 2026 season schedule includes meetings with Kansas in the non conference, as well as Troy. Time will tell if Evers can win the starting job at quarterback for the upcoming campaign.