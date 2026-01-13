Missouri football is adjusting to offseason transitions as transfer portal moves redefine its quarterback depth chart. Beau Pribula’s transfer highlights continued SEC quarterback movement, landing him in the ACC and prompting Virginia to revise its quarterback strategy ahead of the 2026 season.

Missouri watched its starting quarterback leave Monday night as Beau Pribula committed to the University of Virginia through the transfer portal. His departure ends a short stint in Columbia and brings immediate consequences for both programs heading into spring preparation.

On3 Sports shared the development on its official X (formerly known as Twitter), with reports from Pete Nakos confirming the decision by the quarterback after weeks of portal speculation and visits.

“BREAKING: Missouri transfer QB Beau Pribula has committed to Virginia, @PeteNakos reports⚔️”

Pribula arrived at Missouri ahead of the 2025 season after spending three years at Penn State. He won the starting job and opened the year as a dual threat option before an ankle injury disrupted his momentum during SEC play. He finished the season completing 67 percent of his passes for 1,941 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions, adding six scores on the ground.

Pribula’s transfer arrives as Virginia moves quickly to fill an unexpected roster void. The Cavaliers targeted an experienced quarterback after the NCAA denied Chandler Morris a waiver, leaving the team without a returning starter despite a 10-win campaign and an appearance in the ACC Championship Game.

For Missouri football, the departure sharpens focus on the depth chart moving forward. The Tigers now turn toward Sam Horn and potential portal additions as they recalibrate the offense under new expectations for 2026.

Missouri’s transfer portal departure highlights the wider roster instability affecting the SEC this offseason. With Pribula set to assume a prominent role in Charlottesville, the Tigers move forward with a clear focus on addressing their next priority position.