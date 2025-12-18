The 2025 Missouri football season was a solid one, considering some of the injuries that the Tigers dealt with, mainly at quarterback. They finished with an 8-4 record and are playing Virginia in the Gator Bowl. Before the game kicked off, Beau Pribula announced his intention to transfer from Missouri following his leg injury, so Matt Zollers was announced as the starting quarterback.

Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz took to X to announce that Zollers would be the starting quarterback for the Tigers against Virginia. He also said that he is ready for the challenge against the Cavaliers.

Drinkwitz posted, “We are excited for Matt to be our QB of the Gator Bowl! He’s READY!! LFG!!”

Zollers started two games for the Tigers after Pribula sustained a non-fractured dislocated ankle in a game at Vanderbilt on Oct. 25. In Nashville, he looked good. He gave the Tigers a fighting chance on the road against the then-top-10 Commodores. He even completed a last-play Hail Mary to Kevin Coleman Jr. that could have tied the game, but the reception came up inches short of the goal line.

Article Continues Below

He appeared in more than half of the Tigers' games this season. He went 1-1 as the starter, struggling against a strong Texas A&M defense in his first out-the-gate action, but rebounding with a strong start in a win over Mississippi State a week later.

The Pennsylvania native has the physical tools to succeed at Missouri. He is a former four-star quarterback and comes in at 6-feet-4 and weighs 214 pounds. On the season, he has 402 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and one interception, with a 53% completion percentage.

Entering the 2026 season, he is the only returning scholarship quarterback on the roster. However, the Tigers did sign three-star Pennsylvania product Gavin Sidwar in the Class of 2026, and he will arrive on campus in January. The rest of the quarterback room will get figured out after the Tigers hire an offensive coordinator to replace Kirby Moore, who Washington State hired.

Zollers has a chance to make a statement for next season, especially with Sam Horn still on the roster, but dealing with an injury in his own right.