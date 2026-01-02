On Thursday evening, the Missouri Tigers were hit with major offseason news as redshirt sophomore linebacker Josiah Trotter officially announced he would be entering the 2026 NFL Draft, concluding his college career after only one season in Columbia. The 20-year-old made the announcement through social media, confirming his intention to forgo his remaining two years of eligibility.

Trotter is the first non-senior Missouri player to declare for the 2026 draft and becomes the third Tiger overall to do so, joining seniors Chris McClellan and Keagen Trost.

Trotter transferred to Missouri ahead of the 2025 season after beginning his college career at West Virginia. He took the redshirt his first year, but by 2024, he was already one of the best defensive players in the Big 12. While with the Mountaineers, he recorded 93 tackles, added two pass breakups and one interception, and was named Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year. He also earned Freshman All-American recognition from multiple outlets.

After arriving at Missouri, Trotter immediately became the centerpiece of the Tigers’ defense. He started all 12 regular-season games in 2025 and led the team with 84 total tackles, finishing 23 tackles ahead of the next closest teammate. His 84 tackles ranked fourth in the Southeastern Conference, while his 13.0 tackles for loss ranked second on the team and among the SEC leaders. He also added two sacks and generated 14 quarterback pressures during the season.

Pro Football Focus graded Trotter as the third-best run-defending linebacker in the SEC and placed him among the top five linebackers in the conference as a pass rusher. He produced three separate games with at least 10 tackles and consistently played in high-leverage situations. Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 237 pounds, he was a powerhouse in Missouri's second-level defense.

Trotter earned First Team All-SEC honors from conference coaches and Second Team recognition from the Associated Press. National draft evaluations have him ranked as one of the top linebackers in the 2026 class. CBS Sports ranked him as high as No. 74 overall, ESPN listed him as the No. 6 off-ball linebacker, and Mock Draft Database placed him at No. 107 on its consensus big board.

Trotter did not appear in the Tigers' Gator Bowl loss to the Virginia Cavaliers due to a minor knee injury suffered late in the regular season. Still, missing the bowl game didn’t slow down his draft stock at all.

Missouri now faces turnover at linebacker. In addition to Trotter’s departure, Khalil Jacobs and Triston Newson have exhausted their eligibility. Nicholas Rodriguez, who finished second on the team with 61 tackles and recorded 15 tackles in the Gator Bowl, is likely to lead the unit in 2026. The Tigers also have returning depth in Jeremiah Beasley, Brian Huff, Dante McClellan, and Jason King, along with incoming freshmen JJ Bush and Keenan Harris.

With the transfer portal opening Jan. 2, Missouri is likely to explore options to replace one of the SEC’s most productive linebackers.