The college football offseason is in full swing, but on Wednesday the potential candidates for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in the class of 2026 was revealed. Plenty of stars such as Cam Newton and Aaron Donald both made the list, along with a number of other legends of the sport.

The full list of players to make the list was revealed on Monday, and Brett McMurphy of Action Network revealed the most notable names.

“College Football Hall of Fame 2026 ballot includes Colorado RB Eric Bieniemy, Oklahoma State WR Dez Bryant, Penn State RB Ki-Jana Carter, Pitt DE Aaron Donald, Syracuse WR Marvin Harrison, Florida WR Percy Harvin, Alabama RB Mark Ingram, FSU K Sebastian Janikowski, Boise State QB Kellen Moore, Auburn QB Cam Newton, Indiana QB Antwaan Randle El, Nebraska DT Ndamukong Suh & coaches Dennis Franchione, Ralph Friedgen, Gary Patterson, Chris Petersen & Tommy Tuberville.”

Newton and Donald are two of the most notable names on the list, and will be near the top of the list for induction. Donald was more well-known for his professional career with the Los Angeles Rams, but he still tore it up for Pitt during his college days.

During his final NCAA season in 2013, Donald recorded an insane 29 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. He was named an All-American and won both the Bronko Nagurski and Chuck Bednarik awards as the best defensive players in college football.

Newton is regarded by some as the best college football player of all time, winning the Heisman Trophy and a national title during his time at Auburn. His 2010 season is one of the most legendary individual campaigns of all time.

Newton isn't the only Heisman winner on the list, as Alabama running back Mark Ingram also cracked the ballot. New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore cracked the list, as well as his college head coach at Boise State, Chris Petersen.

The Class of 2026 will be inducted in December of 2026, so everything is still a ways out. However, it will still be very interesting to see who gets in.